What’s behind the spate of coups in West Africa?

West African regional bloc ECOWAS has condemned Tuesday's failed coup in Guinea-Bissau. President Umaro Sissoco Embalo says security forces repelled attackers trying to storm a government compound. Africa affairs analyst Joseph Ochieno discusses what is behind the recurrence of military takeovers in the region. #GuineaBissau #SissocoEmbalo #Mali