US Supreme Court justices are appointed for life, but occasionally they decide to step down. Last week, justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement after 28 years on the bench, giving a Democratic president the first opportunity to appoint a judge to the court since 2016, when president Barack Obama’s attempt to fill a vacancy left by the passing of justice Antonin Scalia was blocked by Republicans. Guests: Joe Lieberman US Senator for Connecticut from 1989 to 2013 (D) Former Democratic Nominee for Vice President Leslie Proll Adviser to NAACP on Federal Judicial Nominations April Reign Co-founder of sisterscotus.org
February 2, 2022
