Eurozone inflation accelerated to record 5.1% in January

Consumer prices in the Eurozone have risen at their fastest pace in the bloc's two-decade history. Inflation reached a record 5.1% in January. That's up slightly from 5% in December, and much higher than what most investors had expected. Zsolt Darvas joined us from Belgium. He's a senior fellow at the European economy think tank, Bruegel. #EUEconomy #EurozoneInflation #EnergyPrices