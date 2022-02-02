Scars of oppressive policies run deep in South Africa

This week, Amnesty International accused Israel of committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians. The word is usually associated with South Africa. And it's on this day in 1990 that then president F-W de Klerk announced sweeping reforms that marked the beginning of the nation's transition to democracy. But still, the legacy of apartheid persists. Obaida Hitto reports. #Apartheid #SouthAfrica #Racism