February 3, 2022
WORLD
US allows international banks to transfer aid money to Afghanistan
The US Treasury has offered international banks clarifications on how funds can be legally transferred to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes. Sanctions against the Taliban had previously prevented money to move into the country. Former International Monetary Fund adviser Torek Farhadi has more on the impact this could have for Afghans in need. Afghanistan #Aidmoney #Banks
