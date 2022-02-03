February 3, 2022
Impact of allowing money transfers into Afghanistan
International banks are now allowed to transfer money to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes. Aid groups are also allowed to pay teachers and healthcare workers at state-run institutions without fear of breaching sanctions against the Taliban. Tom O'Connor, a senior foreign policy writer at Newsweek, explains the significance of this move by the US government. #Afghanistan #Biden #Taliban
