February 3, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What impact will Turkiye’s effort to mediate the Ukraine crisis have?
While the US plans to deploy 3,000 troops in Eastern Europe and NATO countries threaten to impose sanctions on Moscow, Turkiye has moved to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Klaus W. Larres from the University of North Carolina talks to TRT World about the significance of Turkiye’s diplomatic efforts. #Erdogan #Ukraine #Russia
