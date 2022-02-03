WORLD
Across The Balkans: Serbia’s Lithium Mine Controversy | Bulgaria-North Macedonia Breakthrough?
Serbia's government revoked Rio Tinto’s license for a lithium mine last month following weeks of protests that have shaken Serbia's ruling party in the lead-up to elections. But a week after the decision, hundreds of protesters were out on the streets again, demanding parliament adopt a 20-year-long moratorium on lithium mining. And now, the government is worried Rio Tinto could sue the state. Aksel Zaimovic reports from Serbia. Plus, new prime ministers in Bulgaria and North Macedonia seem keen to improve the strained relations between their two countries. Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov met his North Macedonian counterpart Dimitar Kovacevski in Sofia in a sign of thawing ties. Bulgaria's previous government had blocked North Macedonia's bid to open accession talks with the European Union over a historical and language dispute. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
Across The Balkans: Serbia's Lithium Mine Controversy | Bulgaria-North Macedonia Breakthrough?

February 3, 2022
February 3, 2022
