WORLD
1 MIN READ
How Can the Turkish President Mediate the Ukraine-Russia Crisis?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Ukraine at a critical juncture in the crisis between Russia and the West. Amid the fanfare in Kiev lies a diplomatic agenda with far reaching implications. Unlike its western allies, Ankara could have a unique opportunity to engage on a more equal footing with Kiev and Moscow, as a result of deep strategic and economic ties with both countries. Can Ankara help resolve the diplomatic stand off? And what’s in it for Turkiye? Guests: Murat Aslan Researcher at the SETA Foundation Yusuf Alabarda Defense and Security Analyst Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative
How Can the Turkish President Mediate the Ukraine-Russia Crisis?
February 3, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us