Neil Young takes on Joe Rogan! Who do you support? Young gave Spotify the ultimatum - me or him - and well, they chose the popular podcaster. But Neil did force Spotify to look at misinformation on its platform and create some new rules. Nexus speaks with a UK Doctor who says we need to explore the differences of opinion, while a US Professor - who's been on Joe Rogan's show - says Joe just loves the unconventional because he's an entertainer! From a music and marketing industry perspective, Rogan was the obvious choice as he holds all the cultural power of this age
