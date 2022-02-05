WORLD
1 MIN READ
Playback: Footballers challenge hijab ban in France's highest court
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. We have an exclusive report from Ukraine's front lines on why the ongoing conflict with Russia is deeply personal for those defending their territory. A raid by US special forces on an isolated compound in northern Syria kills the leader of Daesh. For the first time in two years passenger flights take off between Turkiye and Armenia. Public universities in Afghanistan have reopened, but with new rules only for female students. And a group of women football players in France is turning to the country's highest court to fight against the government's headscarves ban.
Playback: Footballers challenge hijab ban in France's highest court
February 5, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us