February 4, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
China says it supports Russia's security demands from the West
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a show of unity. The two leaders have issued a joint statement demanding NATO halt its expansion in Eastern Europe. Srikanth Kondapalli from Jawaharlal Nehru University has more on Russia-China relations and the ongoing crisis with the West. #XiJinping #Putin #Ukraine
China says it supports Russia's security demands from the West
Explore