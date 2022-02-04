WORLD
Turkiye Offers to Mediate Ukraine-Russia Crisis
For months, a Russian troop build up along Ukraine's border, raised fears of a wider conflict in Eastern Europe. Countless meetings between NATO, American and Russian officials were held but showed little progress. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kiev at a critical juncture, to lower tensions between Russia and Ukraine. During the meeting, Erdogan and Ukrainian President Zelensky marked the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties with several agreements, including a long-awaited free trade deal. On the defense front, President Zelensky praised a deal that will expand UAV production in Ukraine. The Ukrainian army already possesses dozens of Turkish made drones and has used them against Russian-backed separatists in the country's east. So how can Ankara mediate in the current crisis? Guests: Elif Selin Calik Political Analyst Iliya Kusa Analyst at the Ukrainian Institute For the Future
February 4, 2022
