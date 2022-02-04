WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkiye Pledges to Help Rebuild Beirut’s Port
In August 2020, one of Lebanon's most important lifelines to the outside world, was destroyed in an explosion. The blast at Beirut port crippled Lebanon's ability to trade, worsening an economic crisis scarred by protests and a crumbling currency. A year and half later Lebanon is still trying to rebuild its port, and Turkiye could be set to help. President Erdogan made the pledge during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Ankara earlier this week. What role can Turkiye play in helping rebuild Beirut’s port? Guests: Mustafa Yetim Associate Professor at Eskisehir Osmangazi University Bachar El Halabi Political Analyst
Turkiye Pledges to Help Rebuild Beirut’s Port
February 4, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us