Montenegro's governing coalition loses confidence vote

Montenegro's government has collapsed after only 14 months in power. Lawmakers ousted Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic and his cabinet in a vote of no-confidence. His ideologically mixed coalition included pro-Serbian groups, as well as factions pushing for closer relations with Russia, in contrast to its original goal of European Union membership. As Liz Maddock reports, internal disputes were the government's downfall.