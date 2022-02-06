Five-year-old Moroccan boy trapped in well has died before rescue

Emergency services in Morocco have brought out the body of a five year old boy who'd been stuck down a well since Tuesday. The operation to rescue Rayan gripped the country, and much of the world, with hopes he would survive the accident. But not long after he was bought to the surface, officials broke the news he had died. Andy Roesgen reports. #MoroccanBoy