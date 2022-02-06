Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the British throne

She ascended to the throne on February 6th 1952, following the death of her father George 6th. She becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee - 70 years as the country's head of state. The polls show she is more popular than ever, as people seem to feel reassured by her continuity and sense of public service. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #QueenElizabeth #RoyalFamily #UK