Kenya denies pulling women's team from AWCON 2022, alleges fraud

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations, AWCON, will bring together 12 of the continent's best football teams in Morocco in July. Kenya was scheduled to host their neighbours Uganda on February 17, and the second leg was planned for February 23. But the doubleheader has been cancelled, with Kenya's football federation announcing their withdrawal from the tournament. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.