Millions of people in Nigeria depend on what are known as 'soft loans'
Millions of people in Nigeria depend on what are known as 'soft loans,' which have lower interest rates and more lenient terms than traditional banks. But authorities have opened an investigation into these online lenders. Many borrowers have complained that those who can't pay their debts on time are being forced to pay with their reputations. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.
February 7, 2022
