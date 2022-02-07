BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Winners & Losers of Brexit | Money Talks
Brexit was sold to voters as a way for the U-K to regain its financial and economic independence. And in that sense, yes, British policymakers have more power now. Downing Street has gained control over its trade rules. It can set up its own border controls, and send its own representative to bodies like the World Trade Organization. The UK has also signed a free trade deal with Japan and Singapore, and is working on other agreements with the U-S, New Zealand and Australia. But Britain's biggest trading partner is its closest neighbour, the European Union. And the exit from the single market has been tricky. #BrexitWinners #BrexitLosers #BrexitAnniversary
Winners & Losers of Brexit | Money Talks
February 7, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us