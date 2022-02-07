February 7, 2022
EU marks 30 years since signing of treaty to establish bloc
Monday marks 30 years since European leaders signed the Maastritch Treaty in the Netherlands. The document led to the creation of the European Union, it paved the way for the single currency, and created EU citizenship. Ulrich Brueckner from Stanford University explains what’s changed since the signing of this treaty. #MaastrichtTreaty #EuropeanUnion #UK
