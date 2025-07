The $100M Man: Spotify backs its star Joe Rogan

CLICK HERE FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/_HcbST-Ezkw Back in 2020 Spotify paid an eye-watering $100 million for the exclusive hosting rights of Joe Rogan's hugely popular podcast so it's perhaps no surprise they backed him when Neil Young raised concerns about what was being discussed on it- but Young didn't completely fail.