February 8, 2022
Police lock Supreme Judicial Council offices and block staff entry in Tunisia
Tunisia's president says he dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council because he believes it's corrupt. The body is one of the few remaining independent institutions in Tunisia. It's made up of 45 magistrates, who have the power to appoint judges. They say the president's move is illegal. From Tunis, Ahmed Gaddeh reports.
