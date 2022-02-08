BIZTECH
Meta threatening to shutdown Facebook, Instagram in EU due to new legislation on data transfers
Meta is threatening to shutdown Facebook and Instagram in the European Union, unless authorities let it continue to save users' data in the US. Lawmakers say the data transfers don't adequately protect European citizens' privacy, and they are currently drawing up new legislation that will dictate how EU citizens' user data gets transferred across the Atlantic. For more on the story, AJ Bell financial analyst, Danni Hewson joined us from Huddersfield, UK. #Meta #SocialMediaRegulations #EU
Meta threatening to shutdown Facebook, Instagram in EU due to new legislation on data transfers
February 8, 2022
