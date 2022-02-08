WORLD
Leaders in diplomatic talks to find a solution to the crisis
The consensus is that one man will decide if there is to be a war in Europe. The question is, how to deal with that man? Can Vladimir Putin be threatened, does he need to be cajoled, what will persuade him not to attack his neighbour Ukraine? In a moment, we'll live in Washington to see what the leaders of Germany and the United States are saying, but we're going to start with the man who holds the key to the entire crisis. Vladimir Putin has met the French President Emmanuel Macron. While high-level diplomacy continues, so too does the military build-up on both sides. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, reports.
February 8, 2022
