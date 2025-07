EU plans to produce 20% of the world's microchips by 2030

Brussels has announced plans to turn the EU into a semiconductor powerhouse, rivalling recent efforts by the US. Europe wants to produce up to 20% of the world's chips by 2030, which would mean it needs to quadruple its semiconductor production in only 8 years. #EuropeChipProduction #Semiconductor #EUMicrochipInvestment