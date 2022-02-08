WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia-Ukraine Standoff: Will The High Cost of War Force a De-Escalation?
While threats and rhetoric have increased steadily, all parties know that the realities of an armed conflict in Ukraine are simply too grim to ignore. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is acutely aware of the potential consequences, as his country becomes a stage of sorts where world powers can flex their muscle. Vladimir Putin has legitimate concerns about NATO missiles in Ukraine that could reach Moscow within minutes. The Germans realise that an armed conflict would jeopardise European energy security needs. Europe is acutely aware that the price of war will ultimately be borne by the continent. And as Putin put it - there will be no winners. Is this enough to pull all sides back from the brink of war? Guests: Gilbert Doctorow Historian and Russian Affairs Scholar Dana Lewis Russian Affairs Analyst Sergey Markov Former Member of Russian Parliament
Russia-Ukraine Standoff: Will The High Cost of War Force a De-Escalation?
February 8, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us