Across The Balkans: Montenegro’s Future Government? | Bosnia’s Political Crisis

After weeks of uncertainty Montenegro’s conservative government lost a no-confidence vote in parliament. The motion was supported by the smallest bloc Black on White and opposition parties, and boycotted by the MPs from the largest ruling bloc. Dritan Abazovic, the former Deputy Prime Minister and leader of Black on White, tabled the motion. He says negotiations to form a new government have already started and if they fail, the country could call early elections. The government has been under constant pressure since its formation because of the differences among the ruling parties. It's often been criticized for having close ties with Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church. Across the Balkans looks at how the situation unfolded and what kind of government we can expect to be formed in Montenegro and who will be part of it. Plus, the frustration in Bosnia and Herzegovina is growing as the country’s leaders have once again failed to reach an agreement on election laws during talks mediated by the EU and US. The problem is in the implementation of the verdicts handed down by the European Court of Human Rights. According to the current law, citizens can only choose Bosniak, Serb and Croat candidates for the presidency. Many people see this as discriminatory towards minority groups or candidates who don't affiliate themselves with the three major ethnic groups. The EU and US diplomats in charge of Bosnia now say it is up to Bosnian leaders to reach a final agreement. Semir Sejfovic looks back at how the crisis escalated since the Dayton peace agreement. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp