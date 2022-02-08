WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkiye Set to Roll Out Several New Defence Projects In 2022
2021 was a turning point for Turkiye's defence industry. Several hundred projects were in development, covering new combat drones, aircraft and naval ships. And it was a record year for exports, with the industry breaking the three billion dollar mark for the first time. But Turkiye's journey from being a country almost entirely reliant on imports for defence, to a global exporter hasn't been easy. It took decades to build. And this year, Turkiye's defence industries have even bigger goals. Guests: Giray Sadik Director of European Studies Research Centre at AYBU Elisabeth Braw Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute
Turkiye Set to Roll Out Several New Defence Projects In 2022
February 8, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us