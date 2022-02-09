Peloton chief John Foley to step down after activist campaign

Peloton's co-founder John Foley is ceding his top job in a shake-up that will cost the company 2,800 jobs. Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix, will replace John Foley as CEO. We were joined by Naeem Aslam live from London to understand more on recent developments regarding Peloton. #Peloton #JohnFoley #BarryMcCarthy