Hijab ban protests force schools shut in India's south
Protests in India against a ban on wearing headscarves in class have spread across the southern state of Karnataka, forcing some schools and universities to close for three days. The unrest began after a group of Muslim girls were suspended from school for wearing headscarves. The issue is now being debated in a high court. Smita Sharma reports from New Delhi.
February 9, 2022
