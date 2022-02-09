February 9, 2022
WORLD
Have the Putin-Macron talks helped de-escalate the Russia-Ukraine tensions?
French President Emmanuel Macron met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in an attempt to defuse tensions over the Ukrainian border. Daniel Serwer, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, discusses whether Macron's diplomacy could achieve a breakthrough. #Putin #Macron #Russian invasion
