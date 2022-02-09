February 9, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Schools close in southern India state over hijab ban protests
Protests against a ban on wearing headscarves in classrooms have spread across the southern Indian state of Karnataka. As a result, some schools and universities have been forced to close for three days. Jagdish Shettigar, adviser to India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata has more on freedom of worship in India. #Hijab #Karnataka #India
Schools close in southern India state over hijab ban protests
Explore