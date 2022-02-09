February 9, 2022
Low-income countries bear the brunt of the climate crisis
Cyclone Batsirai has wreaked havoc on Madagascar's eastern coast, killing dozens of people and displacing thousands. The storm is the second to hit the Indian Ocean island nation in just two weeks, triggering mass flooding and destroying buildings and infrastructure. As Aksel Zaimovic reports, it's yet another sign of the worsening climate crisis.
