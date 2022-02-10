February 10, 2022
US Senate holds hearing on Washington’s response to Afghan humanitarian crisis
The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has held a hearing over Washington’s response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. A lack of doctors, medicine and even heating have forced 33 hospitals to close down. Naqib Safi from Arizona University has more on the desperate situation. #Afghanistan #Taliban #USSenate
