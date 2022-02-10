February 10, 2022
WORLD
Has hijab in schools become a political tool during elections?
The hijab has sparked a national debate, as well as a high court case, in India after a group of Muslim students in the southern state of Karnataka were barred from wearing their headscarves to school. World Hijab Day Ambassador Ashley Pearson Khan discusses how the hijab has become a political tool among far-right groups, especially during elections. #Hijab #India #France
