February 10, 2022
Scientists hail new nuclear fusion record as a milestone for clean energy
European scientists have set a new record for generating the most energy from nuclear fusion. It's being hailed as a milestone towards harnessing the clean and affordable power source. Nuclear physicist Kevin Hickerson explains what this breakthrough could mean for the future of clean energy. #nuclearfussion #UK #energy #Climate
