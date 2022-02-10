WORLD
ICJ Orders Uganda to Pay DRC $325M in War Reparations
The International Court of Justice orders Uganda pay $325 million dollars in reparations to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The UN’s top court ruled Kampala owes Kinshasa compensation for its role in displacement, death, rape and recruitment of child soldiers during its occupation of Ituri province in Eastern DRC between 1999-2003. The sum is only a fraction of the $11 billion the DRC was hoping for, and two decades late. Is this justice for the conflict’s victims, or the minimum price to pay for devastation? Will the amount even be paid? And do international courts provide the best hope for war survivors? Guests: Allana Kembabazi Ugandan Human Rights Lawyer Mike Becker Former Legal Officer at the International Court of Justice Stig Jarle Hansen Political Scientist and Professor at Norwegian University of Life Sciences
February 10, 2022
