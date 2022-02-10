Libyan parliament appoints Fathi Bashagha as the new interim PM

Libya's eastern-based parliament has appointed Fathi Bashagha as the new interim prime minister on the same day as incumbent prime minister, Abdulhamid Dbeibah survived an assassination attempt by gunmen who fired at his convoy. Umberto Profazio from the International Institute for Strategic Studies weighs in on the latest development in Libya. #Libya #Bashagha #Dbeibah