US Inflation rose by 7.5% in January, the highest in 40 years

US inflation has hit its highest level in 40 years in January as prices rise 7.5% from 2021. Costs have gone up because of a soaring demand for goods and a lack of supply. Largely caused by the pandemic's impact on trade around the world. Vicky Pryce from the Centre for Economics and Business Research explains a possible solution for this inflation. #USinflation #COVID #Biden