Parliament appoints Fathi Bashagha as the new interim PM

Libya has been thrown into further political chaos and confusion after the country’s UN- recognized parliament elected a new prime minister. It came just hours after the interim incumbent survived an assassination attempt. Fathi Bashagha, who served as interior minister of the Tripoli-based government, was elected prime minister following a stormy session of the parliament, even as the current prime minister, refused to be replaced. Claire Herriot has more.