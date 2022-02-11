February 11, 2022
Inside America's alien cult and UFO hunters | My America
In 'My America', Yunus Paksoy travels across the country to gain an understanding of people and groups the mainstream media is often accused of ignoring. In this episode, we meet people who have dedicated their lives to proving that extraterrestrials exist, including Raelians who also believe in their superiority. #aliens #UFO #extraterrestrials
