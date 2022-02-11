February 11, 2022
Report: UK govt accused of abandoning nationals detained in Syria
The UK government has failed British women and children detained in refugee camps in Syria. That's the conclusion of a parliamentary report that says there's compelling evidence British nationals were trafficked to Syria against their will. The government is currently unwilling to repatriate them, a decision the report calls morally reprehensible. Julide Ayger reports.
