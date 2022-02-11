February 11, 2022
WORLD
Ukrainian soldiers brace for war of different kind
The Ukrainian military has been fighting Russian-backed separatists for nearly eight years now in trench warfare. But if Russia launches an invasion on the scale that some predict, it would turn into a conflict of a very different kind. TRT World is embedded with the Ukrainian military on the front lines, and our correspondent Sara Firth has sent us this exclusive report.
