February 11, 2022
WORLD
Report: UK govt accused of abandoning national detained in Syria
British women and children currently detained in the refugee camps in Syria have been failed by the UK government. That’s the damming conclusion of a parliamentary report which says there is a compelling evidence British nationals were trafficked to Syria against their will. Geoffrey Nice, international human rights lawyer weighs in on this report. #UK #Syria #citizens
