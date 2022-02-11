Crypto trading platforms spend big on ads for NFL's season ender

The Super Bowl is the single biggest game in American professional sports. And companies routinely line up and spend big for every bit of available air time during the almost four-hour-long broadcast. This year's list of first-time advertisers is dominated by cryptocurrency firms. It's part of the industry's push into the mainstream by infiltrating beloved past times. #SuperBowlLVI #SuperBowlCryptoAds #CryptoTradingPlatforms