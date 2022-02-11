BIZTECH
World's oldest bank Monte dei Paschi looks to go private amid debt woes
Italy's oldest bank is fighting for its survival. Monte dei Paschi di Siena is struggling to stay afloat, despite repeated government bailouts. Now, Rome is under pressure from Brussels to privatise the lender, which is also the world's oldest bank that's in continuous operation. But those plans may put thousands of jobs at risk and leave taxpayers with a hefty bill. For more on Italy's oldest bank, Giovanni Ferri joined us live from Rome. He's a professor of economics at LUMSA University. #MonteDeiPaschiDebt #MonteDeiPaschiSale #ItalyOldestBank
February 11, 2022
