Cruise ship builder abandons project amid sinking industry
The global cruise industry was booming before the pandemic, with revenue growth hitting 27 billion dollars in 2019. But the following year, that fell by almost 90%. Two years on and the industry is still feeling the sting. And now a shipbuilding town in Germany has become the latest casualty. #CruiseShipIndustry #GlobalDreamAbondened #GentingHongKong
February 11, 2022
