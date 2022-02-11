February 11, 2022
Market Movers: Auto, Pharmaceutical
We looked at the news and developments that've been moving global markets. This week, it's been all about corporate earnings. The auto and pharmaceutical sectors that have been making waves. We spoke to Future Horizons founder, Malcolm Penn on Europe's microchip initiative, aiming to overcome semiconductor shortage which hits auto industry. #AutoIndustry #PharmaceuticalFirms #EuropeMicrochipInitiative
