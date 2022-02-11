WORLD
1 MIN READ
What’s Fuelling the Rising Violence in Balochistan?
One consequence of the US's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has been the poor security along its borders. Overwhelmed with keeping its grip on power, the Taliban have done little to stop militants from freely crossing into Pakistan. That has fuelled violence in the country's southwest province of Balochistan, where militants have been fighting for decades to carve out a separate state. A recent attack there left at least seven Pakistani soldiers dead. Baloch militant groups have also frequently targeted Chinese projects in the region, hoping to drive a wedge between Beijing and Islamabad. Guests: Huma Baqai Associate Professor at IBA Karachi Amir Zia Editor-in-chief of Bol Media Group
What’s Fuelling the Rising Violence in Balochistan?
February 11, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us